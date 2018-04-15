Farmers oppose censoring of Telugu film 'Annadata Sukhibhava'

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Farmer organisations found fault with the Regional Censor Board for its objections against R Narayana Murthy’s film Annadata Sukhibhava and demanded it to be certified sans any cuts. In a letter to Jeevitha, chairperson of the Revision Committee, Regional Censor Board in Hyderabad, former agriculture minister Vadde Sobhanadreeswara Rao, other farmer organisations leaders Kesava Rao, Ravula Venkaiah, MVS Nagi Reddy and others, said that in last two decades, more than 3.5 lakh farmers in the country committed suicide due to utter negligence of the governments in taking care of their problems.

They said banks, which shun the marginal, small farmers and small-time traders, do not hesitate to give crores of rupees as loans to those super rich, who finally turn out to be defaulters and turn NPAs. The common man who deposited their money with banks when high denomination currency notes were demonetised as directed by the bank, today are finding it difficult to withdraw their own money.

Impact of GST on farm produce, fertilizers and pesticides is breaking backs of the farmers. The film Annadata Sukhibhava depicts all those aspects only to create awareness among the people. The censor board, which has no objection in clearing those films which show excess violence and sexual offenses, should not object to the film, which is meant for safeguarding the interests of the farmers, they said.