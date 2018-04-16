Cops stop people from meeting YSR Congress president YS Jaganmohan Reddy

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: YSR Congress (YSRC) president YS Jaganmohan Reddy resumed his walkathon from the city on Sunday and entered the Mylavaram Assembly constituency. Hundreds of people, who wanted to submit their grievances to the Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly, were stopped by the rope party at several places.

About 200 women came with empty vessels to explain to Jagan the drinking water crisis in the constituency which is represented by Minister for Water Resources Devineni Umamaheswara Rao. Security personnel prevented them from meeting him.

A middle-aged supporter of YSRC chief staged a protest by squatting in the middle of the road for an hour. Though YSRC leaders asked the police personnel to allow Jagan’s supporters to meet him, they refused to do so.

Prashant Kishor’s team members, who have been walking with Jagan from the beginning of the padyatra, were pulled away and manhandled.

They had to put up with the ‘aggressive’ police who did not pay any attention to the pleas of party leaders to allow them to walk with Jagan.

“Police personnel are preventing people from meeting Jaganmohan Reddy citing security reasons. It is not acceptable,” party spokesman Ambati Rambabu said while condemning the ‘highhanded’ behaviour of cops with women.

Party leaders accused the police of acting as TDP agents instead of facilitating smooth interaction of people with Jaganmohan Reddy during his padayatra. “The government is using the police to disrupt the padayatra,” they alleged.