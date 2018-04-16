Home States Andhra Pradesh

Cops stop people from meeting YSR Congress president YS Jaganmohan Reddy

YSR Congress (YSRC) president YS Jaganmohan Reddy resumed his walkathon from the city on Sunday and entered the Mylavaram Assembly constituency.  Hundreds of people, who wanted to submit their grievan

Published: 16th April 2018 05:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2018 05:02 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: YSR Congress (YSRC) president YS Jaganmohan Reddy resumed his walkathon from the city on Sunday and entered the Mylavaram Assembly constituency.  Hundreds of people, who wanted to submit their grievances to the Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly, were stopped by the rope party at several places.  
About 200 women came with empty vessels to explain to Jagan the drinking water crisis in the constituency which is represented by Minister for Water Resources Devineni Umamaheswara Rao. Security personnel prevented them from meeting him.

A middle-aged supporter of YSRC chief staged a protest by squatting in the middle of the road for an hour. Though YSRC leaders asked the police personnel to allow Jagan’s supporters to meet him, they refused to do so.

Prashant Kishor’s team members, who have been walking with Jagan from the beginning of the padyatra, were pulled away and manhandled.

They had to put up with the ‘aggressive’ police who did not pay any attention to the pleas of party leaders to allow them to walk with Jagan.

“Police personnel are preventing people from meeting Jaganmohan Reddy citing security reasons. It is not acceptable,” party spokesman Ambati Rambabu said while condemning the ‘highhanded’ behaviour of cops with women.

Party leaders accused the police of acting as TDP agents instead of facilitating smooth interaction of people with Jaganmohan Reddy during his padayatra.  “The government is using the police to disrupt the padayatra,” they alleged.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
YSR Congress Mylavaram Assembly constituency Jaganmohan Reddy Minister for Water Resources Devineni Umamaheswara Rao

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp