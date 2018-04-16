Home States Andhra Pradesh

‘Satyanarayana vratam’ fee hiked from Rs 200 to Rs 300 in Andhra Pradesh

Published: 16th April 2018 04:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2018 04:34 AM

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: The Annavaram Temple Trust Board has increased the fee for  ‘Satyanarayana Vratam’ from Rs 200 to Rs 300. The board members met on Saturday and passed several resolutions. The building where ‘prasadam’ is prepared will be dismantled and a new one constructed. In the meantime, ‘prasadam’ preparation will take place in the mandapam where ‘Satyanarayana Vratam’ for Rs 200 was performed. The board also decided to put on hold the Rs 400 ‘vratam’.

Officials said once the new building for ‘prasadam’ preparation was ready, they might revive Rs 200 ‘vratam’.  The other resolution passed in the meeting was to build a dormitory at Sri Lakshmi Narasimhaswamy Temple, Korukonda, at an estimated cost of Rs 25.76 lakh. It was decided to dig four borewells on Annavaram Temple premises at a cost of Rs 8.15 lakh to overcome water scarcity.

The Executive Officer’s quarters and Sri Anantalakshmi Chowltry located downhill the temple will be dismantled. Work on construction of two ‘kalyana mandapams’ will start soon. The board has proposed to increase the grant to Annavaram gram panchayat from Rs 4 lakh to Rs 6 lakh.

