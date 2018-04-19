KRISHNA: YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) chief Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday referred the hunger strike called by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu against the Centre's non-cooperation as a mean to cheat the people of the state.

Speaking to ANI, the YSRCP chief said that it would have been better if the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief would have asked his MPs to go on strike with the YSRCP one's to push the Center for the Special Category Status (SCS).

"He is cheating people again. What happened when all YSRCP MPs resigned and went on hunger strike? If he would've gotten his MPs to do the same then, it would've created national buzz and the Centre would've given special status to the state," Reddy said.

Naidu earlier announced that he will sit on a one-day hunger strike against the Centre's non-cooperation of the state on April 20.

The Andhra Pradesh politicians have been protesting demanding Special Category Status (SCS) for Andhra Pradesh, which was promised by the Center during the bifurcation of the state in 2014.