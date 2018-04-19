Women take selfies with CM N Chandrababu Naidu after he launched the Chandranna Pelli Kanuka programme at CM's residence in Undavalli on Wednesday | EXPRESS

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday launched 'Chandranna Pelli Kanuka', a scheme aimed at extending financial support to the brides from Below Poverty Line (BPL).

At a programme organised at the Grievance Hall at his residence near here, Naidu also unveiled the logo of the scheme. He said that the government would implement the scheme from April 20. He said that nearly 1.20 lakh women would get benefit from the scheme in the coming one year.

Chandranna Pelli Kanuka will be the single desk for Marriage-Related Incentive Schemes (MRIS) being administered by various departments of the State government.

The processing of applications will be on the principle of 'First Come First Serve Basis'. The application queue will be based on the date of marriage. If there are multiple applications with the same date of marriage, the application registered earlier will be given preference. If multiple applicants have registered on same date for the same date of marriage, then the application in which the bride is of higher age will be given preference.

The Chief Minister said the amount earmarked for the purpose would be remitted in the account of bride on the day of marriage.

He asked the Kalyan Mitras to attend the marriage on his behalf and extend the financial assistance.

Naidu seeks people's

support for deeksha

Naidu said that he would observe 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' on April 20, his birthday, seeking Special Category Status to the State and fulfilment of the other assurances made by the Centre.

He predicted that the BJP, which has no base in AP, will not win even a single seat in the State in future as it deceived the people. On the occasion, he sought cooperation of the people of the State for his fight against the Centre.