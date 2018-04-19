VIJAYAWADA: Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan on Wednesday surrendered all the four gunmen provided to him by the Police Department stating he does not need them anymore.

A day before celebration of the Janasena formation day at Guntur on March 14, Pawan Kalyan wrote a letter to Director General of Police (DGP) M Malakondaiah requesting him to provide security guards. Following the letter, DGP directed the Intelligence Security Wing (ISW) to allot 2 + 2 security to Pawan Kalyan, to provide protection for him round the clock. "Following the request, we provided security to Pawan Kalyan based on the Threat Perception Report (TPR). After TRP verification, ISW provided four security guards to him on 2+2 basis to guard him 24X7. Now, he surrendered all the security personnel to the government," a senior police official said.

Janasena sources said Pawan Kalyan is planning to appoint his own bodyguards. "The decision was taken after reviewing the performance of the four security personnel," a Janasena leader said.