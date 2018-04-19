KADAPA/ONGOLE: Inter-ministerial central teams on drought visited Kadadap and Prakasam districts on Wednesday to study the prevailing conditions in both the districts.

In Kadapa, the team comprising Mukesh Kumar, Anuradha Batan, Vijay Kumar, led by B R Srivastava visited some of the drought-hit areas. They inspected damaged jowar and groundnut crops in Balayapalli, Savishettipalle, Amagampally villages in Kasinayana mandal and at Rangasamudram village in Porumamilla mandal. The team also interacted with the MGNREGA workers at the villages and enquired about their problems like drinking water, number of days of work being provided to them, and payment of wages.

Explaining the situation to the members of the central team, district collector T Babu Rao Naidu said crop in 11,400 acres worth Rs 83 crore got damaged due to drought and floods in the district in 2017 rabi season and requested for assistance to the affected areas. He said the State government declared 27 mandals in the district as drought-hit.

A farmer, K Chenchaiah informed the team that he cultivated groundnut in his three acres of land, but incurred a loss due to the withering of crop following the dry spell. Other farmers also explained the team their problems and appealed for help. B R Srivastava assured them that they would apprise the Centre of the enormity of drought situation.

Meanwhile, another central team led by Dr B Rajender, which visited Prakasam district, opined that drought in the district was severe. They visited different drought-hit villages and interacted with villagers to find out the gravity of the situation.

District collector Vinay Chand explained that for four consecutive years, the district faced drought. “Especially, Markapuram and Giddalur regions of western parts of the district, the water scarcity is pronounced. With depleting groundwater levels, water is being supplied using 422 tankers. A severe water crisis prevails in 280 habitations and the number could go up to 510 in the coming days,” he said.

According to him, 1.65 lakh farmers were hit by drought and Rs 1,182 crore worth crop was lost. With regard to horticulture crops, the loss was estimated to be Rs 67 crore. Deficit rainfall in the district only added to the woes of the farmers. There was 30.4 percent deficit rainfall in 2017-18, he said. The drought team was requested to extend Rs 236 crore as financial aid under different schemes.