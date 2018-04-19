VISAKHAPATNAM: Sleuths of the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Wednesday raided the houses and properties of Vizianagaram Additional Joint Collector-II Kakarala Nageswara Rao, for allegedly possessing disproportionate assets.

The ACB officials identified properties worth about Rs 6 crore owned by Nageswara Rao. Their market value is estimated to be around Rs 50-Rs 70 crore. Teams led by DSP of ACB Shakeela Bhanu, started searches at the properties of Rao and his family in Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, West Godavari, and Devangin in Karnataka since Wednesday morning. The officer purchased properties in his own name as well as those of his mother, son, daughter and benamies.

The ACB recovered documents pertaining to a 774-square yard house-plot at Vellanki of Anandapuram mandal in Visakhapatnam district and another one, measuring 484 sq.yards at Amalapuram, of East Godavari district. Documents pertaining to 133.32 cents of agriculture land at Kondathamarapalli village in Gantyada mandal of Vizianagaram district were seized from the official’s house.

In the name of his son, K Rajesh Chandra, Rao bought 143 cents at Amalapuram and a flat in Krishnasai Apartment, Resapuvanipalem in Vizag.