GUNTUR: Andhra Pradesh Assembly Speaker Kodela Siva Prasada Rao took out a bicycle rally from Narasraopet to Kotappakonda in support of the Dharma Porata Deeksha of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu demanding Special Category Status (SCS) and fulfilment of other bifurcation promises.

Assembly Speaker K Siva Prasada Rao on a bicycle rally from Narasaraopet to Kotappakonda along with party leaders and workers on Thursday | EXPRESS

Hundreds of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders and activists joined Kodela’s Sanghibhava Cycle Yatra Thursday morning. Security personnel and leaders helped the Speaker when he was about to fall off his bicycle due to the commotion created by TDP while he was on his way to Yellamanda village.

He suffered minor injuries and a small scratch on his head while trying to avoid collision of his bicycle with activists who shouted slogans in his praise. He resumed the cycle rally after a small break and reached Kottappakonda where he said that TDP would continue to fight for SCS and other promises made to Andhra Pradesh on the floor of Parliament.

Later, addressing a press conference at Kottappakonda, he alleged that the Opposition parties are conducting Deekshas for funds. He said, “My family members are ready to sacrifice their lives for Chief Minister N Chandrababu like the families of Yerram Naidu and Paritala Ravi.”