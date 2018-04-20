VIJAYAWADA: Manipal Hospitals has introduced Brachytherapy facility, a path-breaking radiation technology used for the treatment of gynecological malignancies like cervical cancer and endometrial cancers.

The facility was formally launched by Dilip Jose, CEO, Manipal Group, and Dr Raju Naidu, radiation oncologist, Guntur Government Hospital, on the premises of Manipal Hospitals at Tadepalli on Thursday.

"Brachytherapy is a critical component in the treatment of cervical and endometrial cancers that involves placing a radioactive source close to the tumour. This treatment takes lesser time and give a little complications to the cancer patients," said Manoj Kumar, chief of clinical services.

Brachytherapy mainly used in oral cavity cervical, endometrial, prostate and esophageal sarcomas. ''With its dose optimisation feasibility, we can monitor and cut down the radiation dose adjacent to critical body parts, thereby helping us in reducing complications of radiation therapy and increasing patient comfort," said Sudhakar Kantipudi, unit head.

Dr Rama Krishna, consultant radiation vncology, was present.