VIJAYAWADA: To facilitate virtual inspection of Polavaram project and to keep a vigil on the expensive machinery, the State government has decided to hire drones.

The Water Resources Department has decided to entrust a Guntur-based company with the responsibility of supplying drones on hiring basis for Rs 10 lakh.

According to a Government Order (GO RT 291) issued on Thursday, the water resources officials said that the hired drones will shoot videos for virtual inspection by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu every Monday. The GO further said, "The project area falls in an area which is under the influence of Maoists, so the Police Department has been advised to make security arrangements there to avoid any untoward incidents at the site."

The GO said the government had accorded sanction for providing drone cameras for live shooting of Polavaram irrigation project head works during virtual reviews and site visits by Chief Minister, ministers and other dignitaries.