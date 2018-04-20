VIJAYAWADA: Terming Chief Minister’s one-day Dharma Porata Deeksha on Friday a ‘420 Deeksha’, YSR Congress (YSRC) chief YS Jaganmohan Reddy and his party leaders said it is being taken up only to deceive people and divert their attention.

Jaganmohan Reddy on Thursday tweeted that he is proud of his five MPs who selflessly resigned from the Lok Sabha for Special Category Status and even went on an indefinite fast before the Delhi police foiled their protest by forcibly hospitalising them. Describing his MPs’ decision as inspirational, he said his party would continue its fight for SCS, unlike those who are interested only in hoodwinking people.

Speaking to mediaperosns, YSRC MP V Varaprasad Rao said Chandrababu Naidu had parted ways with

BJP after seeing the declining graph of Narendra Modi and took up a ‘fake Deeksha’ only to stay in power. “Chandrababu Naidu, who enjoyed power for four years with the help of BJP, only wants to continue in power in the name of the third front or some other coalition. It is laughable for such a person to undertake Deeksha against NDA,” he said.

Varaprasad said Chandrababu Naidu is so power-hungry that he implements government schemes through Janmabhoomi Committee members and not elected sarpanches, MPTCs and ZPTCs. Even collector-level officials have no power to select beneficiaries of any scheme.

The MP explained how Chandrababu Naidu took a U-turn on the Special Category Status (SCS) and wondered how people would believe him.

Party spokesperson Ambati Rambabu said a Deeksha taken up by a person, who is experienced in cheating those who help him, can only be described as ‘420’ Deeksha and cited the example of Naidu deserting the Congress.

“Later, he backstabbed TDP founder NTR and discarded Jr NTR after using him in the elections. Yet again, he is using the people to serve his purpose,” he said.