VIJAYAWADA: The heat wave sweeping coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema is likely to continue for the next 24 hours. The day temperatures in Rayalaseema region are likely to touch 45 degree Celsius on Friday.

According to APSDPS automatic weather monitoring systems, Kadapa recorded 44 degree Celsius -- the highest in the season -- followed by Kurnool and Anantapur with 43 degree Celsius.

Many major cities in the State recorded over 40 degrees celsius on Thursday. Visakhapatnam, Srikakulam and Ongole recorded 38 degree celsius.

Temperatures in Vijayawada city and many places in Krishna district touched 42 degrees Celsius.

As many as 104 places across the State recorded 40-44 degrees Celsius, 62 places 35-40 degree Celsius and 102 places 30-35 degree Celsius.

IMD predicted that due to circulation of hot winds from Kutch to Telangana and Rayalaseema regions, the day temperatures are likely to increase.

Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Hyderabad, Director YK Reddy said, "The day temperatures across the State will go up across the State as the hot winds are circulating in the coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema region. In majority of the places, the day temperatures are likey cross 43 degree Celsius and in Rayalaseema region, the temperatures are likely to touch 45 degree Celsius. Heat wave conditions will intensify as the dry weather conditions are prevailing across the State. As days goes by, the coastal AP would experience severe heat wave conditions with severe stress caused by humidity."

City temperature in degree celsius

Kadapa 44 degrees

Kurnool 43

Anantapur 43

Visakhapatnam 38

Vijayawada 42

Tirupati 42

Vizianagaram 42

Nellore 40

Guntur 42

Srikakulam 38

Ongole 38

Eluru 41

Kakinada 41