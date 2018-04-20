KAKINADA: A 17-year-old senior Intermediate student Kadali Shanmukha committed suicide in a room on the fifth floor of his hostel at Bhashyam Junior College, near Godarigunta, in Lakshminagar area of Kakinada in East Godavari district on Thursday.

According to Sarpavaram SI Boddupalli Srinivas Rao, Shanmukha hanged himself to the ceiling fan in his room with a bed sheet. In his suicide note, he said, “Sorry mom, I can’t study here.”

A native of Doddavaram village in Mamidikuduru mandal of East Godavari District, Shanmukha joined the Godarigunta branch of Bhashyam Junior College in the academic year 2017-18. His father Baleswara Rao is a tailor who works in Kuwait. His mother Srivalli is a housewife.

According to sources, Shanmukha’s parents chided him saying that though they had spent a lot of money on his studies, he had failed to live up to their expectations. He had failed in both the papers in Mathematics. The Sarpavaram police registered a case.