ONGOLE: In a freak mishap, an 18-year old girl, who completed her Intermediate recently, died at Chennamarayudupalle village in Yerragondapalem mandal of Prakasam district, when an electricity pole fell on her due to high-velocity winds, killing her on the spot.

According to police, Mekala Parvati, daughter of Chinna Brahmaiah a small farmer in Chennamarayudupalle village, who completed her Intermediate recently, went to the agriculture field along with her mother. While she was returning home, there was a sudden change in the climate. High velocity winds swept the place and an electric pole fell on her, killing her on the spot. On being alerted, police rushed to the spot. A case has been registered.