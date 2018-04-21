VIJAYAWADA: The Officials of Andhra Pradesh Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (Krishna district) are facing a tough time with pending dues from 27 State government departments. As on March 31, 2018, the arrears to be paid by the State government and Central HODs in Krishna district stood at Rs 4441.17 lakh.

Several government departments are the biggest electricity bill defaulters in Krishna district.

By the end of February 2018, the total pending arrears was about Rs 65 crores. After the Energy department wrote to principal secretaries, heads of several departments and district collector to pay their pending electricity dues, the amount has come down to Rs 44.4 crore.

Out of 27 departments, 21 have pending arrears, ranging from `1 lakh to 14 crores, in the Krishna district.

Andhra Pradesh State Irrigation Development Corporation (APSIDC) has the highest due amount of Rs 1411.55 lakh, which has to be paid for the SPDCL for using high tension power.

The RWS department has the second highest pending arrears of Rs 1323.63 lakhs for using both high tension and low tension power.

The Irrigation, Public Enterprise, Panchayat Raj and Rural Development and Revenue have pending arrears run into hundreds of lakhs.

Speaking to Express, A Venkateswarlu, Accounts Officer at SPDCL, Krishna district says, "We have written to concerned authorities of respective departments for payment of electricity dues. We have also requested the department secretaries and HOD's to make some provision in the budget to clear all the pending arrears. The main reason to have pending arrears is just the district offices are in lack of proper funds to pay for the electricity bills. Also the departments are using the power beyond the basic limits and provisions."

However, majority of the depart officials are stating that they are unaware of these pending bills to the electricity department. Also few of them are saying that the funds are not being released from the higher authorities to the district bodies, due to the lack of funds, there are having pending bills.

Department pending arrears in lakhs

Agriculture Rs 74.37

Animal husbandry and Fisheries Rs 20.13

Environment,forest, science and Tech Rs 15.84

Food & Civil supplies Rs1.08

Finance and Planning Rs 2.20

Gen Administration & Rural develop Rs 78.05

Health, Medical & family welfare Rs 80.92

Home Rs 34.83

Irrigation Rs 272.11

Information & Communication Rs 18.39

Labour & Employment Rs 1.23

Law Rs 4.76

Public Enterprises Rs 167.22

Panchayat Raj & Rural Dev Rs 210.39

RWS Rs1323.63

Revenue Rs 679.49

Transport, R&B Rs 24.42

Women Development & Child Wel Rs 11.84

Youth Advancement & Tourism Rs 3.16

APSIDC Rs 1411.55

Total Rs 4441.17