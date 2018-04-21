GUNTUR: The Deeksha of Telugu Desam Party held in Guntur on Friday in support of the Dharma Porata Deeksha of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu brought severe hardships to many patients.

The tent set up for the solidarity deeksha, in which a large number of the ruling party workers participated, led to closure of the Collectorate Main Road near Ramesh Hospital. A woman patient who was brought to Ramesh Hospitals for treatment with severe chest pain due to cardiovascular ailment hit hard.

As the Collectorate main road was closed, the family members of the patient tried to bring her to the hospital through the other side of the road. However, police denied entry to them even after the family members explained the condition of the patient.

The police ordered them to go through an alternative way, which took another 20 minutes of valuable time to reach hospital.

Explaining about the incident, Acharya Nagarjuna University student Sk Anwar said that his mother Sk Shakeela, who is a diabetic, developed chest pain on Friday. Immediately, she was rushed to Ramesh Hospitals in Vijayawada. However, due to unavailability of specialist doctor, they sent her to the Ramesh Hospitals in Guntur.

He said they came to Guntur in an ambulance, but the police stopped them at Venkateswara Vignana Mandiram near Hindu College Centre. When they reached near the hospital, they came to know that the way to hospital was closed due to TDP Deeksha tents. Though they tried to go to the hospital through the other side of the road, the police did not allow it claiming that the place was meant for parking of VIP vehicles. “The police mercilessly ordered us to take my ailing mother on foot, but she was unable to walk. We again appealed to the police, but our words fell on deaf ears,” he said.

“At last, we were forced to take a long road to reach the hospital from west side, which took us another 20 minutes. All these time, my mother was crying due to severe chest pain,” Sk Anwar said.

Soon after reaching the hospital, doctors gave her treatment and fortunately, her pain subsided, he said.

Anwar said he had taken the issue to the notice of the higher police officials, but didn’t get any response.

“The authorities should deny permission to political parties to conduct agitations near hospitals,” he demanded.