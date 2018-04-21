VISAKHAPATNAM: Refuting allegations made by certain sections that she is a Christian and not qualified to be a member of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Board of Trustees, TDP MLA of Payakaraopeta V Anitha has clarified that she is a Hindu and never been baptized.

Speaking to mediapersons in Visakhapatnam on Saturday, hours after a video of her interview to a private TV channel in which she said she is a Christian and carries a bible with her, went viral on social media, the MLA said that the video being circulated on WhatsApp is a doctored version of her interview given to the channel in 2014. She suspected the hand of YSRCP behind the video. "It is misleading about my caste and religion. My parents and husband belong to Hindu religion, Madiga community," she observed.

Pointing out that generally many people think that SCs are Christians, she explained "Similarly, a few of my family members and relatives are Christians. But my father and mother have never converted. Being a teacher during the initial stages of my career, I have book reading habit. For me, all religions are equal. I read all religious books - Bible, Bhagavad Gita and also Quran, apart from other interesting books."

Describing herself as an ardent devotee of Lord Venkateswara, she said she visits Tirumala Temple every two months. The MLA showed her family pictures take at various temples in the state, besides her caste, education and few other certificates as evidence.

It is also learnt that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has directed the CMO officials to look into the matter.

Meanwhile, finding fault with her appointment as TTD Board member, BJP national spokesperson, and Rajya Sabha member GVL Narasimha Rao said it is an insult to all Hindus. "What right does the State Government has to appoint people from other religions as board members of TTD ?," he questioned and alleged it was done intentionally by TDP Government with eye on votes of minorities. "The Chief Minister should slap himself and apologize to Hindus and say he will never commit such a mistake again," the BJP leader demanded.

On the other hand, leaders of some Brahmin associations in Vijayawada and other places also demanded the immediate removal of Anitha as the TTD Board member. The MLA's appointment was notified by the State Government on Friday. In Tirupati, activists of Hindu Dharma Parirakshana Samithi staged protest objecting to her appointment.