RAJAHMUNDRY: Member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national executive committee and MLC Somu Veerraju said that it is strange that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, who once favoured special package for the State is harping on special category status (SCS).

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, he alleged that Naidu had spent `20 crore drawn from the State’s exchequer on his Dharma Porata Deeksha on Friday. “If Naidu is putting in sincere efforts to achieve SCS for the State, why didn’t he lift the cases registered against the people who agitated for the same cause,” he questioned.

Stating that trading took primacy over governance in Andhra Pradesh during the TDP rule, the BJP MLC said nothing is in order in the State. He took strong objection to the language used by Hindupur MLA N Balakrishna when he addressed the gathering at the Deeksha venue.

“Naidu is unable to digest the popularity of Narendra Modi ever since he has been elevated as Prime Minister from the level of Gujarat Chief Minister. The AP Chief Minister is feeling very insecure,” he added.