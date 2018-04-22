VIJAYAWADA: Reiterating that the 12-hour Dharma Porata Deeksha of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu was a ‘420 Deeksha’ meant to deceive the people of the State, Leader of the Opposition YS Jaganmohan Reddy has said that Naidu’s fast on his birthday is the climax of his four-year cheating spree.

Addressing a public gathering at Nuzvid in Krishna district Saturday as part of his Praja Sankalpa Yatra, he described Chandrababu Naidu as an actor par excellence. “He is enacting a different drama every day. In the name of his 12-hour Deeksha, he had pent Rs 30 crore of taxpayers' money. The purpose of the Deeksha was self-publicity,” he criticised.

Holding Chandrababu Naidu responsible for the current predicament of the State, Jaganmohan Reddy said the Chief Minister is shamelessly seeking the cooperation of the people of the State. The YSRC party chief asked the people not to believe the TDP president anymore. He said for retaining power, Chandrababu Naidu will make any promise, but at the end of the day, none of the promise will materialise.

Lashing out at the State government for neglecting the poor and needy, he said that several schemes launched by the YS Rajasekhara Reddy when he was the chief minister, were neglected by the present government. “Even IIIT at Nuzvid is not being administered properly. In the last four years, eight students committed suicide. The situation was not reviewed even once, leave alone taking preventive measures,” he said.

Jaganmohan Reddy also found fault with the government for ignoring the problems of teaching and non-teaching staff of IIIT.

He said by end of April, waters from Nagarjuna Sagar should reach Nuzvid through the Left Canal, but not even half of the allocated water has come till date. “Farmers are cutting mango trees as there is no water available for irrigation. Besides, there is no minimum support price for the produce,” he said and questioned the negligence of the government in not filling the vacant scientist posts at the Mango Research Station in Nuzvid.

The YSRC chief explained what he intends to do once his party is in power and urged the people to use their discretion and elect the right person.

