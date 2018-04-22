VIJAYAWADA: ‘’Demand for food processing sector is on the rise in the State and it will witness a spectacular growth in the coming years with the establishment of industrial clusters at prime locations in Andhra Pradesh,’’ said APCCIF’s Food Processing Committee chairman Potluri Bhaskar Rao.

Addressing the gathering at a one-day awareness programme on ‘’Leverage Opportunities in Food Processing Sector” organised by the Association of Lady Entrepreneurs of Andhra Pradesh (ALEAP) here on Saturday, Bhaskar Rao said that in the last three years, the State government has entered into 600 MoUs with leading food processing companies during the partnership summits. Of the total 600 MoUs, 60 percent of the signed MoUs are under process, he said.

Rao said that 40 per cent of mango varieties are produced in India. Due to lack of enough number of food processing units, the fruit variety could not make it to the international market despite having more demand. Moreover, due to poor harvesting techniques adopted by the farmers, around 20 to 30 percent of the food products manufactured in the country are being wasted and only 2 percent of the produced food is being processed in the country, he said and added that APCCIF is ready to extend necessary support to entrepreneurs to establish food processing units in the State.

MEPMA managing director Chinna Tataiah said that around 12 percent of the entrepreneurs are leaving their business in the middle after investing due to lack of awareness and marketing techniques. ALEAP president K Ramadevi said that more women are inclined towards food processing sector which has potentiality to generate employment. Most of the food processing industries are revolving around pickles and snacks manufacturing, there is more scope for other food products. Soon, the association is going to lay foundation for establishing industrial clusters in Balabhadrapuram near Rajamahendravaram and Vijayawada. Small and medium scale entrepreneurs in large numbers attended the programme.