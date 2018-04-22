TIRUPATI: A Swedish national was found dead in a star hotel here in the early hours of Saturday. Hedelund Rolf Lampert Willy, 58, an engineer, came here to work in Green Ply, a plywood factory near Srikalahasthi, established at an investment of Rs 742 crore.

He came 10 days ago and checked into Hotel Fortune Kences, opposite central bus station. He had earlier come in March. Along with his colleague Hapton Rex Neville, who is from Wellington, Willy had dinner last night before going to bed.

When Neville called early in the morning there was no reply from Willy. During breakfast, he again made several calls but received no response from the Swedish engineer.

“I got a weird feeling and complained to the hotel management,” he told the police. The hotel authorities along with a doctor rushed to the room and broke open the door. Willy was found lying on the bed. The hotel doctor after checking his pulse declared that the Swedish national was dead.

According to DSP M Muni Ramaiah, police after checking CCTV footage in the hotel, and his phone call records, concluded that the Swedish national died of natural cause. Police informed the government officials concerned and the Swedish Embassy about the death of Willy.