GUNTUR: Acting Chief Justice of the Hyderabad High Court Ramesh Ranganathan has said cases filed before 2013 will be cleared on a priority basis. The Acting Chief Justice said that more than ten lakh cases were pending in courts in the entire State. Of these, 3.8 lakh cases are pending only in the High Court. About ten thousand cases are over twenty years old, he said.

He was speaking at ‘Civil Services Day’ event at AP Human Resource Development Institute at Bapatla in Guntur district on Saturday. Justice Ranganathan has stated that civil servants are the steel frame of the country. He said they have to work effectively and efficiently as the future of the country depends on them.

“The civil servants should work for the poor.

Only a few people are enjoying maximum comforts in the country and millions of people don’t have money even for a single square meal a day. The civil servants should work effectively, keeping the marginalised people in their mind,” the Acting Chief Justice said. He said pilferage of grains under the public distribution system intended for the poor is a shame to the country.

He said infrastructure facilities were not a big problem for shifting the High Court from Hyderabad to Amaravati.

The meeting was presided over by Director General of the AP Human Rights Development Institute D Chakrapani. He said that the Institute had conducted 312 training programmes covering 22,000 government officers in the last two-and-half years. He said regional centres were also started at Visakahapatnam and Srikalahasti.

Principal Secretary to Government Srikanth Nagulapalli said that the civil servants should work according to the demands of the people. Rules should not become a hindrance in this process, he said.

Retired special chief secretary Dr V Bhaskar spoke on ‘Myths of Governance’. Human rights leader Prof. G Haragopal, Former Scientist I Suryanarayana and others spoke. Tahsildar T Vallaiah and Forum For Better Bapatla secretary P C Sai Babu were present.

