VIJAYAWADA: The AP Eamcet - 2018 will be held from April 22 to 25, according to In-charge Vice-Chancellor of JNTU Prof S Rama Krishna Rao.

Disclosing details of the test to the media, Prof Rao, who is also the Chairman of AP Eamcet - 2018, said the test would be held for engineering stream would be held from April 22 to 24, the examination for medical stream would be conducted on April 25. In all, 2,75, 995 students have applied for the AP Eamcet - 2018. Of them, 1,99, 309 have applied for engineering stream and 76,686 for agriculture and medical stream.

Prof Rao said hall-tickets were uploaded to the website. Google maps were printed on the reverse of hall-tickets to help candidates reach their examinations centres without any difficulty.

The In-Charge VC asked the SC and ST applicants to bring their caste certificates along with their hall-tickets. He said bio-metric attendance system would be implemented for candidates appearing for the examination. He made it clear that students from other boards would have to download the declaration form and send the same along with their Intermediate marks list on or before April 27 to the Eamcet office.

Candidates will be appearing for the exam in shifts. The first shift will be from 10 am to 1 pm and the second from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

As many as 43 regional centres and 140 test centres have been set up in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Candidates would receive jumbled set of question papers to avoid malpractices. In each session, about 35,000 students would take the examination and the authorities have taken all steps to avoid technical problems during the examination.

Do’s

Hall ticket shall be shown at the Entrance of the Test Centre and also

in the Examination Hall, failing which the candidates will not be

allowed to write the test.

The candidate shall carry into the Examination hall Black/Blue Ball

Point Pen, Hall Ticket and filled in Online Application form along

with attested copy of Caste certificate (in case of SC/ST category

only)

Candidates must reach at least one hour before the commencement of

examination to complete the biometric particulars

Candidates must take to the notice of invigilator If they face any

hardware or software problems with the computer system provided. In

case the problem is not rectified within the reasonable time, you will

be provided with another system. The time lost for changing the system

will be compensated.

Dont’s

Carrying electronic gadgets, log tables, calculators, Cell phones are

strictly prohibited.

Candidates are not permitted to strike conversation with any other

candidate during the examination.

Do Not leave the examination hall without checking for the submission report.