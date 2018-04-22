VIJAYAWADA: The first phase of NEET PG state counselling was successfully completed and the classes for the students are set to start from April 24. The counselling was held for 369 PG seats. Over 5,000 candidates, who qualified in NEET PG exam, took part in the first phase of counselling. However, the in-service doctors are still demanding that the State government sanction special quota for in-service students.

Dr NTR University Registrar Appala Naidu said, "The first phase of counselling was completed and the students will join from April 24. Based on their admissions, the vacancy list will be out and the second phase of counselling will take place. We are asking the in-service doctors to take part in the counselling rather than going for protests."

Earlier, there was a separate quota for in-service doctors in PG seats. But from this year, the quota was removed as the State joined national pool quota.

From this year, for the in-service doctors who are working in rural villages, 8 per cent of their MBBS marks in each year for three years will be added as weightage to the NEET score.

Similarly, to those who are currently working in Tribal villages, 10 percent of their MBBS score in each year will be added to the NEET score.

However, the in-service doctors are not happy with the weightage marks and they are still demanding their own quota of seats in the State. Majority of the in-service PG doctors have bunked the counselling and still demanding that the government set up a separate quota in State just like other states.

Dr D Jayadheer, an in-service doctor, says, "We are disappointed with the State government's decision to join the national pool as we are losing a good number of sets in PG admission. The in-service quota should be granted at any cost. We will not go with weightages. If government doesn't respond to our demand, we will strengthen our agitations."