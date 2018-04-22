VISAKHAPATNAM: Dismissing speculations that she is a Christian by religion, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Payakaraopeta MLA V Anitha on Saturday made it clear that she is a Hindu and had never converted to any other religion.

Anitha said that the video, which is being circulated in WhatsApp in which she says she is a Christian and carries the Bible, had been edited by miscreants. She said that the YSRCP people were trying to drag her into controversies.

Anitha addressing a press conference

Addressing newsmen in Visakhapatnam, the controversy created by a video being circulated in WhatsApp hours after she was made a member of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Trust Board by the ruling party, Anitha said that the edited video of the interview which she had given to a TV channel in 2014, is misleading about her caste and religion.

According to the MLA, she as well as her parents and husband belong to Hindu religion and hail from Madiga sub-caste of SC community.

"Generally, many people think that SC people are Christians. Similarly, a few of my family members and relatives are Christians. But, my father and mother have never converted to another religion. The YSRC members might have edited and started circulating the video to create a controversy," she said.

Anitha further said , "Being a teacher in the initial stage of my career, I am habituated to reading books. For me, all religions are equal. I read all religious books like the Bible, the Bhagavad Gita and the Quran, apart from other interesting books of various genres."

The TDP MLA said that from the moment she had come to know that she was selected to be a member of the TTD Trust Board, she was very happy. She said that her faith in Lord Venkateswara and sincerity in work have earned her the post. Anitha also said that such controversies would affect her personal life and they are also an insult to her husband. She also said that she was being targeted by the YSRCP members who couldn't fight her directly.

Anitha also said that once in one or two months she visits Tirupati since she is a devotee of Lord Venkateswara. She also said that she regularly visits Upamaka Venkateswara Swamy temple in Visakhapatnam district and did a number of development works there. The MLA showed her family pictures at various temples in the State. She also showed her caste, education and a few other certificates as evidence.

