GUNTUR: The Amaravati Chapter of Public Relations Society of India (PRSI) in association with the Department of Journalism and Mass Communication, Acharya Nagarjuna University celebrated the 32nd National PR Day here on Saturday. The Amaravati Chapter of PRSI was inaugurated by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on January 1, 2018.

ANU Registrar Prof. K John Paul said that one would not be a successful PR practitioner without an ethical practice.

Amaravati Chapter of PRSI chairman VSR Naidu said public relations hold the key in developing the Sunrise State, as the government is keen on bestowing several projects and facilities. He also saw great scope for PR professionals in the State in the forthcoming days.

Madhyam Communications Private Limited Director K Parthasarathi highlighted the role of PR professionals in nation-building. He urged the youth to channelise their energies for the State’s development.

Kiran Kumar Pothula, Joint Director, I&PR and Secretary of PRSI stated that project like ‘Digital AP’ has the potential to change the very face of the State for which effective steps and concerted PR efforts were required.