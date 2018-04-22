VIJAYAWADA: For the State government to achieve its mission of making Andhra Pradesh an Open Defecation- Free (ODF) State, projects estimated to cost 2,260 crore would have to be taken up in all gram panchayats. Various projects pertaining to solid waste management, liquid waste management, greening of village and sustainability of ODF will be rolled out in the next one year with the support of the Union government, officials said.

According to the action plan prepared by the Swachh Andhra Corporation (SAC), the Ministry of Drinking Water and Sanitation has given an in-principle acceptance for the projects under the Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM). "It indicates a financial support of Rs 1,915.74 crore, of which 40 per cent amounting to Rs 766.30 crore will be the State government' share," an official from the Panchayat Raj Department said.

Projects involving construction of underground drainage, mechanised drain cleaning, creation of vermi-compost pits apart from those related to hospital waste management, plantation of avenue trees and establishment of sanitary complexes, would be executed, according to the action plan.

The official further said that the Central assistance will help in the effective implementation of the projects as some of them are already underway. "Currently, solid waste management and liquid waste management projects are being implemented in some gram panchayats with the convergence of financial resources. Now, the SBM funds will help us speed up execution of the projects," the official explained.

The State government has set individual deadlines for the projects. "Once the funds are released, the projects will be completed in a phased manner as per the stipulated deadline," another official from the Municipal Administration and Urban Development Department said.

Vital statistics

71 lakh

No. of households in the gram panchayats in the State

Rs 1,915 crore

Amount required for solid and liquid waste management

Rs 1,149.44 crore

Share of Government of India (GOI)

Rs 766.30 crore

State government's share