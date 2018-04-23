NELLORE: A six-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by an engineering first-year student, also a minor, at Chennur village in Gudur mandal of Nellore district four days ago. It came to light on Saturday late night, when the parents of the girl lodged a complaint with police.

Gudur police arrested the accused and registered a case under section 376 AB of Indian Penal Code, but not under the amended sections of IPC.

On Saturday, the Central Government brought an ordinance amending the Sec 376 of IPC. As per the amended section, whoever commits rape on a girl under 12 years of age shall be punished with rigorous imprisonment for a term which shall not be less than 20 years, but which may extend to imprisonment for life, which shall mean imprisonment for the remainder of that person's natural life and with fine or with death.

When contacted by TNIE, Gudur DSP VS Rambabu said they had not received through proper channel any communication about the ordinance amending the Sec 376 AB of IPC.

According to police officials, the victim, who belongs to a minority community, used to go to the house of the accused for tuition and, four days ago, he allegedly took advantage of the girl. On Saturday, when the girl complained of stomach ache, the parents took her to hospital, where a lady doctor confirmed she was raped.

Immediately, the girl’s parents and relatives went to Gudur police station and lodged a complaint.

In another incident in Guntur district, a seven-year-old girl was alleged raped by a youth at Pesarlanka of Kolluru mandal on Saturday.

According to Kolluru police, the culprit, Jonnakuti Gopi, 25, forcibly took the girl into her house and raped her when she was playing on Saturday and fled the spot. The Tenali DSP formed special teams to nab the accused.