VISAKHAPATNAM: In the wake of the Government of India granting autonomous status to Andhra University, it will have foreign faculty and research scholars from the next academic year, said AU vice-chancellor G Nageswara Rao.

At a review meeting held on the NIRF ranking to Andhra University, the V-C said that the Government of India categorised the university as a Category-I university and also short listed it for ‘institution of eminence’ and also for RUSA funds. Under the ‘institution of eminence’ category, the university is likely to get `1,000 crore and under RUSA it is likely to get `100 crore. The V-C attributed all these achievements to the fact that the AU was given more than 3.5 grade by the National Accreditation and Assessment Council (NAAC).