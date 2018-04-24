ELURU: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has exhorted the farmers in the State to give a fitting reply to the opposition parties who are creating hurdles to the Polavaram irrigation project.The Chief Minister was speaking at the Polavaram project site on Monday afternoon. On the occasion, Naidu inspected the ongoing works and laid foundation stone for the spill basin works.

The Chief Minister indirectly alleged that YSR Congress chief YS Jaganmohan Reddy and his media were conspiring to stop the project, which, they hope, will lead to turn the people’s anger towards the TDP government. However, the conspiracy against the TDP will not work and the State government would complete the project at any cost, he said. He also alleged that the Centre was also creating obstructions to the project by not releasing funds.

Later, addressing a meeting of farmers and educationists, the Chief Minister said, “Polavaram project is an excellent construction and in future also, we cannot see such a construction.” He said 52.85 per cent works of the project were completed so far and by next month, the underground dam would be completed. Once project and the river linkage is completed, there would be no water shortage in the State. He called upon the people to join hands with the government in the herculean task.

Split with BJP

Explaining the reasons of coming out of the NDA, Naidu said that the Centre had created hurdles in the development of Andhra Pradesh by not sanctioning funds. He said he had tolerated the indifferent attitude of the Centre towards State for the last four years. “As there was no change in the Centre’s attitude towards AP despite repeated pleas, we were forced to come out of the NDA government. We bid goodbye to the ally for safeguarding the interests of the State,” Naidu claimed. He declared that the TDP government would intensify its agitation for SCS. He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had promised to fulfil the promises made to the State in the presence of Tirumala Lord Sri Venkateswara.

The CM conducted a review meeting on Polavaram project works with officials. Expressing his anger over the delay in Chintalapudi Lift Irrigation Scheme, he said the CLIS should be completed soon. “You do not have clarity on the deadline of the project. What is this,” he questioned the Chief Engineer.

Centre urged to approve 2nd DPR

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has urged Centre to release pending funds to the State and approve the Detailed Project Report (DPR-2) of the Polavaram project. The CM said that the Centre has to pay J2,900 crore to the State government. He said that power house construction at the project would be taken up by the State government and it would bear cost for the same

He claimed that the cost escalation in DPR-2 to J53,913 crore from the J16,017 crore in the DPR-1 is due the increase in the cost of Rehabilitation and Resettlement (R&R) under the Land Acquisition Act, 2013.

In the first DPR, the land acquisition cost was only J2,934 crore whereas according to new Act it touched J33,858 crore