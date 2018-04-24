VIJAYAWADA: Hot weather conditions will continue across the State as the hot winds from Kutch are still circulating over the Rayalaseema and South coastal Andhra Pradesh. On Monday, Nandyal of Kurnool district recorded highest temperature of 43 degree celsius.

According to the State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA), the hot weather conditions are likely to continue in the State for the next three-four days. Some parts of the coastal region are likely to face severe heat wave condition. According to APSDPS automatic weather monitoring systems, the highest temperature in State was recorded at 43 degree Celsius in Tirupati and Kurnool and 42 degree celsius was recorded in Vijayawada, Kadapa, Nellore and Guntur. Across the State, in 353 Automatic weather stations (AWS), the day time temperatures were recorded between 40-45 degree celsius. In 690 AWSs, day time temperatures were recorded between 35 and 40 degrees and in 118 AWSs 30-35 degree celsius.

Rain, gales destroy banana crop, loss at G1 cr

Kadapa: The untimely rain, accompanied by heavy winds, destroyed the standing banana crop in 100 acres in Pullampet mandal of Railway Koduru Assembly constituency on Sunday night. The crop loss was put at J1 crore as it was ready for harvest. Eight cattle were electrocuted when they came in contact with 11 KV electric cable which got snapped and fell in the fields at Tamballapalle village in Kalaspadu mandal. APTransco AE E Venkata Subbaiah said that the high tension wire got snapped due to heavy winds. The perished cattle belonged to Ch Jaganmohan Reddy and were worth `4.5 lakh. MLA K Srinivasulu, tahsildar Gouri Shankar Rao and horticulture officials visited the mandal and assessed the crop damage.