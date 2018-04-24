VISAKHAPATNAM: Visakhapatnam MP K Haribabu said that the Bharatiya Janata Party did not invite any other party leader, promising party presidentship or any other post.If any of the leaders join the BJP with ambitions of getting a party post or ministership, they are mistaken and free to leave. “We don’t bother about such type of leaders,” said Haribabu.

The MP, along with BJP floor leader in the Assembly P Vishnukumar Raju and Vizag city president M Nagendra, interacted with newsmen at the party office here on Monday.He said that by May 15, many TDP leaders might join other parties and a clear cut picture would emerge in the State. “I believe that the ruling TDP will not retain power in the 2019 elections. The BJP will emerge stronger in AP with more MLA and MP seats in the next elections,” the MP said.

Reacting to reports that some BJP leaders are thinking of leaving the party and join other parties, Haribabu said that the BJP was not a party that relies on leader-based politics and the party would not be weakened just because somebody leaves it.On the fuel prices, Haribabu said that the Union government was thinking of reducing the prices and it will be announced soon. The BJP high command will announce the new State party president after factoring in all issues.

On the CPM plenary, Haribabu said that it was occupied by criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP, instead of doing introspection for the Left Front losing power in many States. In future elections also, the Left parties would bite the dust.

The MP said Railway Zone for AP with Visakhapatnam as headquarters would be granted soon by the Central government.Anticipating this, Minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao made a statement that they (TDP) would achieve the new railway zone, which made him a joker, said Vishnukumar Raju.

Before speaking on the promises made by Prime Minister Modi to Andhra Pradesh at Nirasana Deeksha against the Central government in Tirupati on April 30, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu must explain about their four-year-long alliance with the BJP and why he had accepted the special package in lieu of special category status, he said.