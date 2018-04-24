VISAKHAPATNAM: For the first time in eight years, Waltair Division has achieved the highest freight loading target and was able to load 56.93 million tonnes, 2,343 wagons per day. The division loaded 19.79 million tonnes of coal, recording 16.62 per cent growth from the 16.97 mt last year, said divisional railway manager MS Mathur. At a news conference here on Monday, Mathur discussed the financial achievements of the Waltair division.

The division achieved freight loading revenue of Rs 6,515.25 crore which is 11.44 per cent more over the last financial year (Rs 5,846.24 crore) and surpassed the target by 4.63 per cent set for this financial year. The division recorded the gross revenue of Rs 7,154.99 crore which is 10 per cent more than the last financial year. It has transported 56.54 million tonnes in the current financial year which is 11.44 per cent more than last year.

On the passenger traffic, the division ferried 35.06 million passengers, generating a revenue of Rs 536.43 crore which is 7.51 per cent more than the previous year of Rs 498.95 crore.

"There was shortfall in passenger traffic when compared to last year, which is mainly because of damage to bridge, affecting Sambalpur . However to avoid extra rush, they were 533 special trains run during 2017-18 during the vacation. As many as 92 coaches augmented to various express trains to clear the rush. They were also 275 long hault trains and 129 inter changing trains run", he added.

The division has loaded 33 mango racks during April 2017 and June 2017 earning Rs 8.13 crore. DRM said that the division has spent a total annual expenditure of Rs 386 crores for the projects and other works and Rs 350 crores expenditure from Suraksha funds. Talking about the future projects Mathur said "We are pursuing with the Ministry of Railways for new trains which include Visakhapatnam-Banaras train.So far we have got LHB coaches for AP express, once the old coaches are shut now, LHB coaches would be given for the division too. We are also put our request for another Vistadome coach. Once the orders are placed by the Ministry, we are expected a coach for the Vizag-Araku train. Further, around 613 posts were surrendered in different departments, in place of those we would create posts under safety category".

As a part of redevelopment of station, some stations were selected by the Ministry. Visakhapatnam is one among the selected station. DRM has submitted their plans and estimations to the Railway Board. "Once the works are sanctioned, we would be able to start works which would likely be in this year", said DRM Mathur.

The Division Best Performance Efficiency Index is at 34.81 by showing the best accounting skills with Gross Working Expenses Rs 2511.34 crores and having Gross Earnings Rs 7213.94 crores for the current financial year.

Safety aspects:

*Railways have restored the KK line bridge damaged between Chimidipalli- Boraguhalu in a record time of 58 days.

*Commissioned doubling between Tokopal-Silakjhori and Visakhapatnam new coaching complex,CONCOR siding.

*Commissioned auto signalling system between Gopalapatnam-Duvvada.

*Route relay interlocking at Bacheli station in place of end cabins.

*New block station commissioned at Parlakehmundi in Naupada-Gunupur line.

*17 manned level crossing closed and 24 limited height subways (LHS) inserted.

*GPS provided to inspection trolleys of the permanent way inspectors for tracking vehicles.

Special drives:

*Around 3.5 lakhs tickeless and irregular cases were detected in 2017-18 with amount of Rs 13063 crore as penalty (growth of 14.69 per cent)

*Division conducted 1770 special drives in current year, realising penalty amount of Rs 6.726 crores.

Energy saving aspects:

*1 Mega watts power On-Grid power from rooftop solar PV systems for four service buildings, saving Rs 22,55,174.

*112 stations provided with 100 per cent LED lights saving 2 lakh units and Rs 15,45,000 per annum.

*A total of 162 30 W Led fittings were placed in the place of 150W MH fittings at Vizag, Vizinagaram, Rayagada, Koraput, Jagadalpur and Kirandul stations.

Passenger amenities:

*Vistadome coach introduced.

*Biotoilets at platform no 2 to 7 at Vizag station.

*Wifi facility at 16 locations.

*E-POS machines at 56 stations.

*Art gallery at Vizainagaram station.

*HPCL got Rs 72 lakhs for construction of toilet blocks and improvement of station.

*Sanitary napkin vending machines at Vizag and Vizainagaram stations.

*Retiring room and dormitories at Parvatipuram and Pendurthi station under Adarsh station policy.

*New waiting halls at 12 stations over the division.

*Renovated central FOB connecting platform no 8 to 4.

*Works begin at Wagon POH workshop and BOOT laundry.

*All platforms are now with platform aprons.

Achievements:

*Waltair Division bagged 9 Best Performance Shields including Overall Performance shield at the 63rd Railway Week Awards function at Zonal Head Quarters, Bhubaneswar recently. The Division’s consistent performance in all the fields applauded by the General Manager, East Coast Railway.