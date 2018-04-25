HYDERABAD: A division bench of the High Court on Tuesday directed the Andhra Pradesh government authorities concerned to file a detailed counter affidavit with regard to alleged encroachment of Narasanna Cheruvu opposite RTC complex at Narasannapeta in Srikakulam district.

The bench of acting chief justice Ramesh Ranganathan and justice K Vijaya Lakshmi was dealing with a taken-up PIL case based on a letter addressed to the acting chief justice by PV Rao and two others of Narasannapet village. The petitioners said in their letter some persons encroached the lake for constructing a shopping complex and petrol bunks in collusion with government officials.

Taking into consideration the contents of the letter, the bench issued notices to the AP principal secretary to revenue, principal secretary to panchayat raj, secretary to irrigation, Srikakulam district collector and other authorities concerned to respond by filing counter affidavits, and posted the matter for hearing after four weeks.