KADAPA: APNGO Association State president P Ashok Babu has said that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has promised to set up Pay Revision Commission (PRC) by April-end

Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, he said that the setting up of PRC was delayed due to non-availability of senior officials and the Chief Minister promised to constitute new PRC by April-end. He informed that the APNGOs meeting was held in Vijayawada on Monday, in which various important issues, including the demands of employees were discussed.

He said that arrears worth `4,200 crore would be disbursed to employees and pensioners and added that the NGO Association leaders met Finance Minister Yanamala Ramakrishundu on Monday, and appealed to him to take steps for disbursement of dues. Ashok Babu clarified that the APNGO was not participating in the agitations for special category status (SCS) to avoid giving trouble to the people of the State.