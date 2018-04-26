ELURU: The 108 ambulance services have been hit following sudden strike by the staff. The staff have switched off their mobile phones as discussion with the union leaders and contracting agency failed on Wednesday.

The 108 ambulance staff union leaders held discussions with Bharat Vikas Group (BVG), the contracting agency on Wednesday morning. The discussions failed as the contracting agency rejected the demands of the 108 staff. It is learnt that the contracting agency warned of stern action against the staff under ESMA if they went on strike. However, on the call given by 108 employees’ union leaders, the vehicle pilots, emergency medical technicians and the staff switched off their mobiles from 4 pm on Wednesday.

The 108 ambulance employees made it clear that as per the Labour Act, they would attend duty for eight hours. 108 Employees union president R Prasada Rao said, “The management did not respond to our demands. So we decided to go on strike across the State.”

After the takeover by Bharat Vikas Group (BVG), the staff have not received salaries for the last three months. About 2,060 people including 149 pilots and paramedical staff are working in 108 ambulance service in West Godavari district alone.