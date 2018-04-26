NELLORE: Nellore district police filed charge-sheet against YSR Congress MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy, a couple of days ago, for not adhering to legal procedures and also not cooperating with the investigating teams in cricket betting case. “The police subsequently booked case under Sec 3 of AP Gaming Act, Sec 109, Sec 173 and 174 of the IPC as they have concrete evidence on the involvement of the MLA in cricket betting activity,” according to SP PHD Ramakrishna.

The SP said that the police are handing over the case to the ACB and they will investigate the case hereafter. He informed that a case has been booked in Two Town police station against bookies Krishna Singh, and others under Section 3 of AP Gaming Act, and Section 109 of IPC and as part of investigation police officers contacted Sridhar Reddy for his alleged cooperation to the accused. “They had served notices to the legislator for his version under Sec 41 of Cr.P.C. and he had not attended and conducted a media meet and informed denial to give explanation to the investigating officers.

So, they have filed charge-sheet and handed over the case to the ACB,” he said. It may be recalled that the police arrested more than 200 persons in the district in connection with cricket betting case, including bookie D Krishna Singh last year and Nellore city and rural MLAs were also asked to attend the probe in August last. The police had served notices to MLAs P Anil Kumar Yadav and Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy in connection with the betting case.