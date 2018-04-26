RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Director General of Police (DGP) M Malakondaiah has said that the Police Department is committed to improving the law and order situation in the State.Addressing the media here on Wednesday, he said the Police Department was trying to resolve several problems being faced by it. The crime and accident rates had come down, he added.

On the Naxal issue, the DGP said patrol along the border was increased. “There is a shortage of staff in the department and the problem is being faced even in Rajamahendravaram. Once the training of AR constables is completed, some of them will be taken on regular rolls,” he revealed.

Stating that traffic was a major problem in Rajamahendravaram and elsewhere in the State, the top cop said a lot of efforts were being made to solve the problem. Maintenance of traffic islands should be done by local municipal authorities.

Malakondaiah said police personnel did not have regular weekly off. “Work load differs from one police station to another. Police personnel avail themselves of weekly offs making adjustments with their colleagues.

He said the police personnel were being provided with one month extra salary as a compensation for their leaves. Police personnel were facing a lot of pressure while on bandobust duty during summer.On Locked House Monitoring System (LHMS), he said it was working well at many places and some more awareness was required so that many people would come forward to register their names with the system. “Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is keen on curbing ganja smuggling in the State. We are doing our part to control illegal cultivation of ganja and its transportation,” he concluded.