SRIKAKULAM: To preserve the centuries-old culture and traditions of various sections of tribal people, Seetampeta ITDA authorities took an initiative to set up a tribal museum at Seetampeta mandal headquarters in Srikakulam district. The museum is scheduled to be ready by August 9, the World Tribal Day, with an estimated budget of `1 crore.

Articles depicting traditions and cultural practices of various tribal communities from across the world are likely to be displayed in the museum. ITDA officials will be collecting 16,000 artefacts used by various tribal communities in India. The proposed museum includes children park, amphitheatre, guest house and restaurants besides six blocks to display the materials.

“Since the traditional and cultural practices of tribal people are different from other communities and also the richest, we came forward to set up a tribal museum,” said L Shiva Sankar, the project officer of ITDA.

He also said that with modernisation, tribal people are also giving go by to their traditional practices and adopting modern lifestyle.To keep alive and educate the future generations on the traditions and culture, we thought of preserving the artefacts and display them by setting up a museum.