BJP Andhra unit accuses TDP of misleading people by morphing videos of PM Modi's Tirupati speech

BJP's remarks come a day before the scheduled Deeksha by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu in Tirupati as a protest against the Centre.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A day before the scheduled Deeksha by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu in Tirupati as a protest against the Centre, BJP leaders in the state alleged that the TDP was misleading the people by morphing the videos of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech. 

They said that PM Modi had never spoken about the issue of special category status (SCS)in his Tirupati public address.

Addressing a press conference in Vijayawada on Sunday, BJP MP Gokaraju Gangaraju and party’s state chief spokesperson Sudhish Rambhotla said, “The TDP is misleading the state and is playing with people’s sentiments by morphing the videos of PM Modi’s public address. The PM had not spoken the issue of SCS in Tirupati. He made a reference to the issue in Nellore meeting. There also he never said SCS, but instead said ‘special status ka package’,” they said and released a video to the media with original and morphed clippings.

They further lashed out at CM Chandrababu Naidu for taking up Deekshas for political gains. 

“The ‘Dharma Porata Deeksha’ by CM Naidu appears to be ‘Dharmam pai poratam’ (fight against justice), but not against ‘adharmam’ (injustice). Even PM Modi had observed a day’s protest. But he did not spend a single rupee on it. 

However,  CM Naidu spent Rs 30 crore for a one-day hunger strike for which he used the entire government machinery,” they fumed.

The BJP leaders in Tirupati and Visakhapatnam also held press conferences, as per the directives from central leadership, to counter Naidu’s Deeksha on Monday.

