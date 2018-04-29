Home States Andhra Pradesh

Former Union minister Panabaka Lakshmi's daughter gets rank in UPSC exams

Rachana, who completed BTech from Osmania University, got coaching from Dr Lakshmaiah IAS Study Circle in Hyderabad.

Published: 29th April 2018 04:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2018 07:16 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NELLORE: Panabaka Rachana, daughter of former Union minister Panabaka Lakshmi, has secured the 929th rank in the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examinations 2017.

Rachana, who completed BTech from Osmania University, got coaching from Dr Lakshmaiah IAS Study Circle in Hyderabad. Earlier, she was selected for the deputy collector post by faring well in the APPSC Group-1 examinations.

Her father P Krishnaiah, is a former IRTS officer. Rachana attributed her success in the  UPSC examinations to the constant support and encouragement of her parents and elder sister Dr Chetana Panabaka and the coaching she got at Lakshmaiah IAS Study Circle.

Panabaka Rachana (Right) M Prasanna Kumari | Express

UPSC ranker feted

Anantapur: District Child Welfare Committee president, educationist and social activist Nallani Rajeswari on Saturday congratulated M Prasanna Kumari who got the 513rd rank in the UPSC examinations.
Prasanna Kumari is the daughter of Women and Child Welfare CDPO Krishna Kumari and Maddipatla Manohar Naidu, who is an advocate. Speaking on the occasion, she underlined the need for having a proper plan in preparations and confidence to achieve success in the civil services examinations. NRI Foundation CEO Gutta Harisarvottama Naidu was present on the occasion.

Saina Nehwal (File Photo | PTI)
Babita Kumari posing with her silver medal at the Commonweath games 2018. (PTI)
The celestial wedding of Meenakshi and Sundareswarar with elaborate arrangements took place yesterday at the Sri Meenakshi Sundareswarar temple, Madurai. IN PIC: Priest performing the celestial wedding. (Photo: EPSK.K.Sundar)
Glitz, glamour and talent came together to bedeck the stage with dazzling hues at the Miss Glam World pageant at the Adlux International Convention Centre in Angamaly on Friday. (Photo: ENS)
