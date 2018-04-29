Home States Andhra Pradesh

Poor pay to avail free ambulance service in Eluru?

The kin of the patients who died at the government hospital in Eluru said they would refrain from availing the Mahaprasthanam services, which is provided at free of cost.

Published: 29th April 2018 04:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2018 07:00 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

ELURU: The kin of the patients who died at the government hospital in Eluru said they would refrain from availing the Mahaprasthanam services, which is provided at free of cost. Some of the relatives alleged that drivers of the ambulances demand money for transporting the dead bodies.

The Mahaprasthanam service was introduced at the Eluru government hospital five months ago and, as such, two ambulances were provided for the purpose to the facility.In a recent case, 70-year-old Subhadramma died after she was admitted to the hospital earlier in April and her family decided to use the free service provided by the government to take her back to her home in Penugonda.

“After reaching the village, the driver demanded Rs 1,500 from us. When we asked him the reason for the money even after the service being provided at free of cost, he told us that we had to pay for the fuel charges,” Suryanarayana, a member of Subhadramma’s family, said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
More from this section

Konathala Ramakrishna files plea  against withdrawal of Rs 350 crore special grant

Three kids drown in 5-ft pit at construction site, families blame official negligence

Man arrested for raping minor girl

IPL2018
Videos
Saina Nehwal (File Photo | PTI)
Asian Championship: Saina, Prannoy Advance, Sindhu, Srikanth Crash Out
Babita Kumari posing with her silver medal at the Commonweath games 2018. (PTI)
Preparation Now On For The 2020 Tokyo Olympics Says Babita Phogat
Gallery
The celestial wedding of Meenakshi and Sundareswarar with elaborate arrangements took place yesterday at the Sri Meenakshi Sundareswarar temple, Madurai. IN PIC: Priest performing the celestial wedding. (Photo: EPSK.K.Sundar)
In a grand celestial wedding, Meenakshi weds Sundareswarar at Meenakshi temple
Glitz, glamour and talent came together to bedeck the stage with dazzling hues at the Miss Glam World pageant at the Adlux International Convention Centre in Angamaly on Friday. (Photo: ENS)
Mexican beauty Estefania Garcia crowned Miss Glam World 2018