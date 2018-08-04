Home States Andhra Pradesh

Chronic kidney diseases patients wait months for dialysis at Sompeta

New patients are not being admitted to the centre due to the lack of facilities and despite nephrologists having recommended immediate dialysis.

Published: 04th August 2018 06:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2018 06:38 AM   |  A+A-

Patients undergo treatment at dialysis centre in Sompeta | Express

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: People suffering from chronic kidney diseases (CKD) have to wait for months for treatment due to the lack of beds at the dialysis centre in Sompeta, which treats the highest number of CKD patients after Srikakulam Dialysis Centre. Screening tests conducted between January and April last year revealed most of the affected were from Sompeta and adjacent areas of Uddanam region.  

New patients are not being admitted to the centre due to the lack of facilities and despite nephrologists having recommended immediate dialysis, a few victims have been waiting for treatment for the last four months. Those whose health condition is poor have to undergo the procedure twice or thrice a week, and so have been forced to turn to private hospitals that charge exorbitant amounts.  

Ninety-six people currently receive treatment at the centre and around 30 are awaiting admission, said dialysis unit manager N Janaki Rao.  When the Centre was set up in June 2017, there were only five beds. As the footfall at the hospital kept rising steadily, the government provided seven more by February 2018.
“Adding the beds have made the unit congested. We have no option but to keep patients waiting. This has been happening since April this year. Of the 12 dialysis machines here, ten are for general CDK affected people, while the other two are for patients infected by hepatitis C virus as well. Unless the government provides an additional building with more beds, the situation will continue to be difficult,” he explained.
When contacted, district coordinator for hospital service Dr Surya Rao said they had proposed a `3.60-crore building at Sompeta CHC and were awaiting response.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sompeta Chronic kidney diseases Srikakulam Dialysis Centre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Barack Obama and wife Michelle Obama start hiring for their Netflix project
Lucknow streets waterlogged following heavy rainfall 
Gallery
South Australia in 2017 passed a law where the identities of anonymous sperm donors could give people the right to information about their genetic parentage, regardless of whether a sperm donor wanted his identity kept secret. A 36-year-old woman has been
IN PICTURES | Law ending sperm donor secrecy helps Australian woman find her biological father
SUSHIL KUMAR (WRESTLING): The 35-year-old former world 66kg champion will contest in the 74 kg class at the Asian Games, after missing the last two continental Games at Guangzhou and Incheon. In the Beijing Olympic Games of 2008 Sushil Kumar won the bronze medal in the 66kg weight category, only the second Indian to do so in 56 years. Eager to fetch an Asian Games gold on his comeback, star freestyle grappler Sushil Kumar will head to Georgia for a ten-day tune-up ahead of the continental showpiece. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: India's top medal prospects in Jakarta