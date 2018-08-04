Home States Andhra Pradesh

TDP MLA demands judicial probe into Rapur incident

Participating in Nagara Darshini here on Friday, the legislator accused the Sub-Inspector of hitting a woman on the stomach in connection with the issue of loan for Rs 2,000.

By Express News Service

NELLORE: Gudur MLA and TDP leader Pasam Sunil Kumar called Rapur Sub-Inspector B Lakshmana Rao as controversial person and people from Harijanawada revolted because of his faulty working style.
The ruling party leader demanded a judicial probe into the incident.

Participating in Nagara Darshini here on Friday, the legislator accused the Sub-Inspector of hitting a woman on the stomach in connection with the issue of loan for Rs 2,000. He said police officers are now shifting the accused from Rapur to Gudur for interrogation which is not appropriate.
The lawmaker said Rapur Sub-Inspector is always embroiled in controversies and demanded his immediate suspension.

He pointed out that officials were supporting the arrogant Sub-Inspector even though he had behaved rudely with the people.Local municipal chairperson P Devasena and others were present.
Meanwhile, the Andhra Pradesh Civil Liberties Committee (APCLC) fact-finding report committee demanded immediate release of people who are not involved in the case.

