80 kg gelatine sticks exploded at quarry site: Nimmakayala Chinarajappa

In Friday’s blast, 11 lost their lives while five who sustained severe burns were battling for their lives.

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: A day after the devastating blast at a quarry in Hatti Belagal of Kurnool district which claimed the lives of 11 workers from Odisha and Chhattisgarh, the scenes at Kurnool Government General Hospital (KGGH) were heart-wrenching with survivors and their relatives running from pillar to post seeking information about their dear ones. As the workers spoke neither Telugu nor English, they had a hard time interacting with officials and doctors. 

According to sources, 19 labourers, mostly from Odisha, worked at the quarry. In Friday’s blast, 11 lost their lives while five who sustained severe burns were battling for their lives. Only three workers managed to escape unhurt.On Saturday, post-mortem was conducted on 10 bodies at the Adoni Area Hospital. The body of another worker is yet to be found. According to hospital superintendent Dr P Chandrasekar, the condition of five workers, particularly Rajendar (35) and Pandav, is critical.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Ministers Nimmakayala Chinarajappa and KE Krishna Murthy, Mining Minister Sujaya Ranga Rao, DGP RP Thakur and several MLAs visited the injured at the hospital and also the blast site at Hatti Belagal.Later, addressing the media, Chinarajappa said the government would take steps to have a non-bailable warrant issued against quarry owner Srinivas Chowdary. The Home Minister said about eight boxes of gelatin sticks, each containing 10 kg explosives, were stored at the quarry site at the time of the blast.

Explaining the reasons for the massive loss of human lives, Chinarajappa said 80 kg of gelatine sticks had exploded. “A thorough enquiry will be conducted into the incident by District Collector S Satyanarayana and an ex gratia of `5 lakh paid to the relatives of the victims,” the Minister said.Alur MLA Gummanur Jayaram alleged that the permission for quarrying was given by officials without following due process. Just hours before the blast, some villagers had approached officials warning them about illegal activities at the quarry.

