Panic in Tirupati Sri Venkateswara University as Leopard kills two calves on Campus

The students and professors who were on a morning walk at the Botany Garden were shocked to see the two calves lying dead.

Published: 05th August 2018 01:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2018 01:07 PM   |  A+A-

Image of leopard for representational purpose. ( File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Students and teaching fraternity of Sri Venkateswara University in Tirupati are in a grip of fear as a Leopard strayed into the campus and killed two calves during the wee hours of Sunday.

The students and professors who were on a morning walk at the Botany Garden were shocked to see the two calves lying dead. They immediately informed the police and forest department officials.

According to DFO M Narajuna Reddy, who inspected the footprints said a Leopard had strayed into the campus from the neighboring forest area and hunted the two calves which were roaming n the campus.

The official added that the Leopard initially attacked one of the calf and after killing it attacked the other. The two dead calves were dragged for some distance, the DFO said adding that the Leopard might had left into the forest area as people started walking in the nearby lawns. The carcasses of two calves were shifted for post-mortem.

The incident sent shock among the students and teaching fraternity who urged the forest officials to catch the wild cat and secure the campus.

