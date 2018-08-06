Home States Andhra Pradesh

Anti-biotic drug reaction at RIMS:  Toll rises to 3 as 1 more succumbs

Following directions from higher-ups, RIMS officials shift all affected persons to ICU

Published: 06th August 2018 02:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2018 06:03 AM

Drug reaction victims undergoing treatment at Rajiv Institute of Medical Sciences in Srikakulam on Sunday | EXPRESS

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: Durgamma (51), who had been referred to the KGH in Visakhapatnam in critical condition, died while undergoing treatment at the KGH late  Saturday night and with that the toll rose to three. With three deaths reported due to drug injection reaction, patients undergoing treatment in the RIMS were rattled.

While two of the three persons in critical condition who were referred to the KGH on Friday died, three more were referred to the KGH on Saturday and one of them succumbed. The deceased has been identified as Vadada Durgamma (51), a resident of Kuppili village of Etcherla mandal.According to RIMS Director Krishna Veni, Durgamma died at around 10 pm on Saturday  while undergoing treatment in the KGH.
T Garikamma (60) who had been referred to the KGH on Saturday due to reaction, fled the hospital after hearing about the death of three victims.

After learning that she had gone back to her village, RIMS officials managed to convince her to continue treatment at the RIMS.

Meanwhile, RIMS officials shifted all the victims of the drug reaction to the ICU following directions of higher-ups.

While Anitha, Durgamma and Sailaja died, D Santamma, (35), P Kasturu (20) and Vegoti Kurupamma are undergoing treatment in the KGH and the rest 13 are undergoing treatment in the ICU at the RIMS, Srikakulam.  

Following the directions of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Principal Secretary of Health, officials from Directorate of Medical Education and the Drug Control department rushed to the RIMS hospital on Sunday. DME Director (PMU) Dr N Subba Rao and drug control joint director P Vijaya Kumar chaired an emergency meeting with RIMS officials and took stock of the situation.

Later speaking to mediapersons at RIMS, Subba Rao said that the samples had already been sent to the research laboratory in Kolkata and the same was informed the pharmacology vigilance officials of Delhi.  Giving details of the drug, he said that the Ceftriaxone is the most preferred antibiotic of Penicillin group.
The Ceftriaxone also has properties of giving mild reactions but in rare cases. Recalling the instance of  reaction of Ceftriaxone drug in Paediatric ward of Ruia Hospital in Tirupati in September last year, he said luckily all patients recovered.

He said that the RIMS case was entirely different. Investigation is required. Dr BLN Prasad, Dr Krishna Veni and others were present.

Officials take stock of situation

T Garikamma (60), who had been referred to KGH, fled KGH on Saturday after hearing about the death of three affected persons. However, RIMS officials managed to convince her to undergo treatment
Following directions of Chief Minister
N Chandrababu Naidu and the Principal Secretary of Health, officials of the Directorate of Medical Education and the Drug Control department, rushed to RIMS on Sunday

DME Director (PMU) Dr N Subba Rao and Drugs Control Joint Director P Vijaya Kumar held an emergency meeting with RIMS officials and took stock of the situation
Samples sent to research laboratory in Kolkata and the Pharmacology vigilance officials in Delhi was informed about the same

