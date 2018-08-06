Home States Andhra Pradesh

Central university transit campus inaugurated

Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar inaugurated the transit campus of Central University on JNTU campus here on Sunday. He unveiled a plaque on the occasion.

Published: 06th August 2018

By Express News Service

ANANTAPUR: Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar inaugurated the transit campus of Central University on JNTU campus here on Sunday. He unveiled a plaque on the occasion. Addressing a meeting, the Union Minister said that the Centre was committed to the development of Andhra Pradesh. He said that before the approval of Union Cabinet, the Central University transit campus was established in AP.

Javadekar claimed that the Centre had extended `3,600 crore for the construction of national institutions in AP. “No State has been granted such a huge fund for setting up institutions,” he claimed.

The Union Minister said that 120 students would be admitted to the transit campus. State HRD Minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao said that 492 acres of land had been allocated for the establishment of Central University at Janthaluru village.

He urged the Union Minister to ensure that the construction of seven national institutions in the State was completed at the earliest.

He informed that the required DPRs were also prepared in this regard. Minister Paritala Sunita said that the Centre had extended `50 crore for the development of backward districts but had taken back the amount without the knowledge of AP government.

She urged Javadekar to take the issue to the notice of Ministry concerned and ensure that the money was extended.

MP Nimmala Kristappa, MLA Visweswara Reddy, Whip Yamani Bala, MLA Prabhakar Chowdary, JNTUA vice-chancellore Prof Srinivas Kumar also spoke.

