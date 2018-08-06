NJR’s son Nedurumalli Ramkumar Reddy likely to join YSRC

By Express News Service

NELLORE: The number of aspirants for the YSR Congress Party ticket for Venkatagiri Assembly seat in the forthcoming elections is steadily increasing. Now, Nedurumalli Ramkumar Reddy, son of former Chief Minister N Janardhan Reddy, is one among the aspirants for the YSRC ticket. He is likely to quit the BJP soon and join the YSRC to contest in the next Assembly elections.

He met YSRC chief YS Jaganmohan Reddy during his ongoing Praja Sankalpa Yatra in East Godavari district on Saturday. In fact, he had shifted his loyalties to the BJP from the Congress after the demise of his father Janardhan Reddy. Recently, he held a meeting with his followers in Venkatagiri Assembly constituency who advised him to join another party for better political prospects.

After meeting the YSRC chief, he held a meeting with his followers here on Sunday and discussed his future political plans.